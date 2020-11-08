Shirley Jean (Grieser) Schertz

May 10, 1937 - Oct. 31, 2020

SAYBROOK - Shirley Jean (Grieser) Schertz passed away at her home in Saybrook, IL on October 31, 2020. Shirley was born May 10, 1937 to Simon and Lovina (Egli) Grieser in Manson, IA. Shirley married Ray Schertz in Fisher, IL on September 24, 1955 at her sister's home. Ray passed in 2017.

She is survived by four sons: Mike (Jeanine Wick) Schertz, Verona, MO; Gene Schertz, Saybrook, IL; Steve Schertz, Morning Sun, IA; Kevin (Karen Hoytt) Schertz, Saybrook, IL; and one daughter Tara Kirkpatrick, Saybrook, IL; sisters: Fern Massanari, Gibson City, IL; Ruth Oyer, Joliet, IL. Preceded in death by her brothers: Dan Grieser, (Norma Zook), Sebring FL, Warren, Wayne and Vern; and sister: Kathryn (Bachman), Mary Ann (Miller) and June (Junker). She had nine grandchildren: Tim (Jamie Youngs) Schertz, LeRoy, IL; Amanda (Brandon Clark), Verona, MO; Jean Ellen Trammell, Colorado Springs, CO.; Jeremy (Jennifer Hair) Kirkpatrick, Ellsworth, IL; Tabitha (Matt Darnell) Darnell, Spring Valley, IL; Nate Schertz, Lincoln, IL; Zack Schertz (April Tizor), Jessup, GA; Micha (Matt Giese) Morning Sun, IA; Trisha (Darren Chapman), Dublin, IN. She was also blessed with 20 great grandchildren.

Shirley had resided in her rural Saybrook home since her marriage to Ray in 1955. In later years, they enjoyed spending their winters first in AZ, then in Sebring FL. Shirley was a long-time member of the East Bend Mennonite Church, Fisher, IL. and attended Grace Church in Sebring, FL; Over the years she was involved in various groups, including the Red Hats, Pinochle, Canasta, Euchre, American Legion Auxiliary, Swinging Squaws and Homemakers club.

She enjoyed playing golf and cross word puzzles. We all enjoyed eating her homemade bread and sweet rolls when visiting too! Besides working at Schertz Service, she also worked for the IRS and State Farm Insurance at various times.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life service will be held at the East Bend Mennonite church on Nov. 21, 2020. Her celebration will be recorded, possibly with live stream for those who wish to watch remotely. More details will be available later through family or the East Bend web site.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to your favorite charity.