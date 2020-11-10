Ada Marie Oesch Peasley

Jan. 25, 1928 - Nov. 7, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Ada Marie Oesch Peasley went to be with her Lord and her husband on November 7, 2020 at 2:25 a.m.

On January 25, 1928, Ada Marie was born to William and Adah Remus Oesch, preceding the birth of her identical twin sister, Alpha Josephine, by three minutes, at their family home, 5 Dawes Place, Bloomington, IL. Ada and Alpha, known as "the twins" by their family, had a language all their own, as their families would attest to today! Ada still visited with "Odie" regularly as there are things that "only a twin would understand". Ada was very proud of her Remus-Oesch heritage.

Then on February 28, 1946, she married the love of her life, Clarence Edward Peasley, in a private ceremony (which remains private to this day!). They went on to raise ten children and also helped to raise several nieces and nephews. Clarence and Ada always worked together in good times and bad. But their love for each other and their family never faltered. Clarence and Ada owned several businesses, including a creamery, farming and a trucking business, which Clarence loved. Ada always waited up for him and would not sleep until he was home in bed beside her. Their love for each other is a lesson to all of us. She enjoyed attending church and the old hymns.

Clarence went to be with his Lord on September 26, 1995 and Ada still missed him every day. Ada Marie lived in several different locations in her life, spending her last days at the Stuart Community Care Center in Stuart, IA. There she enjoyed socializing "always trying to give someone else a smile", joining in the activity of the day or reading a book. She was a joy to all who came in contact with her.

Ada Marie was preceded in death by her husband, her eldest son, Clarence Edward, Jr., and an infant son. She is also preceded by her parents, William and Adah Remus Oesch; her parents-in-law, Lyle and Virginia Miller Peasley; her sister, Eileen Oesch Rigsby; her brothers: Bill and Ted Oesch and an infant grandson, Joel Edward Albert Peasley.

Ada Marie leaves to mourn, her children: Sharrie Marie (Gene) Orendorff, Flanagan, IL; Virginia Ada (Ernie) Joy, Humeston, IA; David Thomas (Margene) Peasley, Rock Rapids, IA; Melody Dyanne (Dan) Neskas, St. Ann, MO; Lyle James (Patty) Peasley, Stuart, IA; Louis Carl (Julie) Peasley, Springfield, VA; Daniel Bruce (Shirley) Peasley, Allerton, IA; Frederick Dean Peasley, Adair, IA and Steven Douglas (Emily) Peasley, Slater, IA. Also left to mourn her are 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, two great-great-granddaughters and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin sister, Alpha Josephine Sweeney; sisters: Ida Meihsner and Dorthy Neal, all of Bloomington; sister-in-law, Charlotte (Bernie) Wardrip, Bloomington; brother-in-law, Niles Peasley and sister-in-law, Ruth Oesch, both of Normal, IL; as well as many nieces and nephews and friends. We will miss our mother's gift of remembering details of daily life, always looking for her hankie, her unconditional love and the joy she brought to her family. We love you Mom (Mother).

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL is in charge of arrangements.