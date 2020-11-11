Frederick "Fred" L. Allen

June 25, 1944 - Nov. 9, 2020

MINONK - Frederick "Fred" L. Allen, 76, of Minonk, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 25, 1944 in Freeport, IL to Albertus and Estella (Horan) Allen. He married Frances "Fran" Brooks on July 11, 1965 in Benson, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Heath (Jean) Allen of Dana, IL; three daughters: Louise Kingen of Minonk, Lori Mason of Minonk, Jennifer Tooley of Rutland; one half-brother, Russell (Joyce) Pifer of Minonk; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Edward and William Allen.

Fred owned and operated his own semi-truck all his life before retiring in 2003. He and Fran have also owned and operated The Sweet Shop in Minonk for the last 3-1/2 years.

Fred loved to spend time with his family. He will be deeply missed.

The family will be receiving friends and family from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the house on Saturday, November 14, 2020. The address is 324 West First Street in Minonk. Cremation will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Minonk Emergency Squad of the Minonk Fire Department.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.