Betty Jane Rennie

August 20, 1951 - Nov. 5, 2020

DANVERS - Betty Jane Rennie, 69 of Danvers passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her residence.

Betty was born August 20, 1951 in Columbus, OH to Harry and Geraldine Mitchell Callahan. They preceded her in death as well as two brothers Harry and Larry. She married William Rennie on August 8, 1970 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on February 28, 2019.

She is survived by three children: Tracy Rennie, Robert Rennie and Matt (Jeni) Rennie all of Danvers; two grandchildren: Stacey Pollock and Tristan Rennie, one great grandchild Theodore Kowalewski; and three siblings: Kenneth (Jane) Callahan of Bloomington, Jerry (Ivan) Frank of Carlock and Edward (Martha) Callahan of Bloomington.

Betty was an active volunteer for the Danvers Township Fire Department for many years and was also a member of the North Danvers Mennonite Church. She also enjoyed volunteering at Camp Perry National Guard Base in Ohio at NRA National Shooting Matches. She retired from the IRS in 2010 where she worked for many years. Betty enjoyed cooking and collecting recipes and Knick knacks, reading, garage saling and shopping.

Memorial contributions may be made to Danvers Rescue Squad (D.E.A.R.S.) or to the North Danvers Mennonite Church.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.