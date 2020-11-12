Raymond A. Hjort

Dec. 5, 1930 - Nov. 5, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Raymond A. Hjort passed peacefully at Carle Bromenn Medical Center on November 5, 2020, from heart and respiratory problems. He was born December 5, 1930, son of Andrew and Anna Anderson Hjort. He is survived by loving family: step-daughters: Karen M. (Johnson) Snow and Ketti M. (Johnson) Smith; grandchildren: Bill Snow, Kerry Snow, Ketti (Smith) Ciardella, David Smith; former son-in-law and dear friend Jim Snow; nephews: Steve Bear and Scott Bear and their families; niece, Linda Wilson; niece, Barb (Hjort) Homrich; nephew, William Hjort; niece, JoAnne (Hjort) Olson; many loving great nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marie K. (Johnson) Hjort June 10, 2006.

At this time, no memorial service is planned, but this lovely man will be buried in Indiana next to his wife, Babe. Those who wish to can donate to the American Heart Association in his name. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

