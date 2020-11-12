Richard "Dick" E. Dutton

June 8, 1937 - November 9, 2020

MAHOMET - Richard "Dick" E. Dutton, 83, of Mahomet, formerly of Delavan, passed away on November 9, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois.

Born June 8, 1937 in Fisher, Illinois son of Richard A. and Hattie Dean Dutton. He married Joyce A. Pasero in Paris, Illinois on April 23, 1960.

Richard is survived by his wife, Joyce and four children; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter. Daughter, Debra and Ken Sherwinski of Merrillville, Indiana and their son, Adam of Joplin, Missouri; son, Richard J. Dutton and Kathy Menk Dutton and their children: Joseph of Troy, Ohio, daughters: Karli (Evan) Swank of Mason, Ohio and Reagan Dutton of Rosemount, Minnesota; daughter, Donna (Paul) Pauling and their children: Sydney, Lucas, and Addison of Appleton, Wisconsin. David Dutton and Tina (Kleiber) of Catlin, Illinois and their sons: Richard T. Westville, Illinois and James A. of High Ridge, Missouri. Great-grandchildren: Cameron Swank of Mason, Ohio and Layla Dutton of Westville, Illinois.

Richard earned his bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University. He taught math and science and coached all sports at Hopedale Elementary School before being named principal in 1966 after earning his master's degree from Illinois State University. He took a position as Assistant Registrar and Supervisor of Student Teachers at the University of Wisconsin – Superior from 1968 to 1970. In 1970 he was named principal of Delavan Elementary School and in 1983 became the Superintendent until his retirement in 1994.

Richard enjoyed coaching basketball, hunting, fishing, and playing golf, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and working with young people and teaching.

Due to the current pandemic, a private memorial Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mahomet. Fr. Joe Hogan and Fr. Paul Meismer will officiate. There will be no visitation. The memorial Mass may be viewed "live" at the Church website www.ololcatholic.org. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Delavan. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Southwestern Guide Dogs of Bradenton, Florida. To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.