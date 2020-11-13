Clyde Alexander

Nov. 8, 1926 - Nov. 11, 2020

MORTON – Clyde Alexander, 94, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.

He was born on November 8, 1926, in Congerville, IL, to Bradley and Della (Foster) Alexander. He married LaVerne Boaz in Bloomington, IL, on August 23, 1947. They were married for 62 years before she preceded him in death on October 6, 2009. He was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are his three children: Gloria (Danny) Brantley of Grand Junction, CO, Sandra Alexander of Bloomington, IL and Tim (Leigh) Alexander of Morton, IL; six grandchildren: Brent (Linda) Salisbury, Renee Hendrickson, Kimberly Alexander, Trevor Alexander, Stefani Peifer and Kristin Peel; eight great-grandchildren: Madyson, Taylor, Wyatt, Aiden, Colton, Alexa, Emma and Dixie and one great-great-grandchild, Claire.

Clyde was a United States Navy veteran and served on the USS Rawlins in the Pacific Ocean in WWII.

Clyde was a member of Morton United Methodist Church.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Deer Creek, IL, with Pastor Gabe Wanck officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

