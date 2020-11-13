Jack G. Roberts

April 20, 1949 - Nov. 10, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Jack G. Roberts age 71 of Bloomington, IL passed away quietly November 10, 2020 at his home. There will be no service or visitation. Jack was born April 20, 1949 in Bloomington, IL. The son of O.F. "Bill" and Helen Foley Roberts. He married Dixie Casey on May 31, 2019. She survives.

Also surviving are his two daughters; Amie Roberts (Brian) Mondl, MN, Vicky Roberts Minkoff, MN and their mother Elaine Vincent; three grandchildren: Andrew and Ewan Mondl, Avivah Minkoff; two step-children: Jackie and Bryan Zimmerman; brother, Robin (Donna) Roberts; sister, Linda (Lloyd) Messer; and many nieces and nephews.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim "Red" Roberts.

Jack was a 50 year member of the Local IBEW 197, past chairman of the E. Board, President of Trades & Labor Assembly and member of the Brotherhood. He retired from IBEW 197 in 2007.

He loved his daughters and his grandchildren dearly and enjoyed their visits. His pet "Frieda" was a special companion to him.

There will be a private inurnment at Park Hill Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomington, IL. with a celebration of life service at a later date. Memorials may be be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL is in charge of arrangements.Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.