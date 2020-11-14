Franklin Teal Harwood

Jan. 12, 1937 - Nov. 11, 2020

DELTONA, Florida - Franklin Teal Harwood, 83, of Deltona, FL, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Advent Health Fish Memorial Hospital in Orange City, FL.

He was born January 12, 1937 in Lincoln, IL, the oldest son of Winston L. and Helen (Teal) Harwood. He married Dora Hernandez in California in 1977. She preceded him in death in January 2020. He had four children from a previous marriage: Kathy, Kent, Craig and Bradley, all of California. There are several grandchildren.

Frank is also survived by four brothers and four sisters: Herbert J. (Twyla), Grand Rivers, KY; Steve R. (Karen) Talbott, TN; Thomas W., Deltona, FL; Jack W., Lexington, KY; Judith (George) Myers, Bloomington, IL; Gale (Alan) Johnston, Burleson, TX; Nancy (Buck) Abel-King, Dunedin, FL; Susan (Rob) Hazzard, Palm Harbor, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Pamela Harwood.

Frank was a 1955 graduate from high school in Atlanta, IL. He was a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam. He later worked at Unisys Corporation in California. For many years, he lived in Orangevale, CA. He enjoyed all sports, mainly baseball and golf. He was especially a fan of the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco 49ers. He also greatly enjoyed family reunions.

Cremation services were performed in Florida. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service and inurnment at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery will be held on a later date.