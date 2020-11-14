Robert E. "Bob" Toliver

July 30, 1932 - Nov. 11, 2020

SHIRLEY - Robert E. "Bob" Toliver age 88 of Shirley, IL passed away at 11:21 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. A private family memorial service will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Vale Church, Bloomington, IL. The service will be live streamed please go to live.vale.church to view the stream. Pastor Ted Max will be officiating. There will be no visitation.

Private family inurnment will be at a later date at Wakefield Cemetery, Wakefield, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Vale Church, 3211 Ireland Grove Road, Bloomington, IL.

Bob was born July 30, 1932 in Noble, IL the son of Gilbert and Zelma Dewhirst Toliver.

He married Marilyn "Jane" McKinney on November 7, 1954 in Wakefield, IL at Liberty Baptist Church. She passed away February 7, 2007.

Surviving are his three children: Alan (Pam) Toliver, Bloomington IL, Mike (Katy) Toliver, McLean IL, Steve (Jannie) Toliver, Bloomington IL; 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren; two brothers: Terry (Shirley) Toliver, Passport, IL, Merle Toliver, Olney, IL; two sisters: Letty DeKovessey, Evansville, IN, Betty Heleine, Noble, IL; and a sister in-law Sue Hazel, Olney, IL.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Carroll, Willard and Verle Toliver; twin sisters: Pearl Toliver and Thelma Royse.

Bob served in the US Army from 1952-1954 and was stationed in Germany. He was a softball pitcher until the age of 53 and he enjoyed woodworking. He was an active member at Vale Church. Bob had worked at GTE for 35 years retiring in May 1991. He never met a bowl of homemade vanilla ice-cream that he did not like. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

