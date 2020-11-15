Dr. William J. Gnagey

Aug. 16, 1927 - Nov. 14, 2020

NORMAL - Dr. William J. Gnagey, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 at his home in Normal with loved ones.

He was born on August 16, 1927 in Milledgeville, Illinois, the son of Leelo and Virginia Gnagey. He was educated at Manchester College, in North Manchester, Indiana, and Wayne State University, in Detroit, Michigan where he received his BS, M.Ed., and Ph.D in Psychology. He taught in the public schools of Detroit for four years. At the same time, he was ordained by the Church of the Brethren and was Associate Pastor of the Church of the Brethren of Detroit. In 1953, Bill began a career as a professor of Psychology at Manchester College, then at Butler State University and Illinois State University where he was a professor for 38 years. At Illinois State he also served as Director of Educational Research Services and Assistant Dean of the Graduate School. He received many honors at ISU: Distinguished Teacher, 1969, Outstanding University Teacher of the Year, 1985, among others. He retired as Emeritus Professor in 1999. He was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington Normal from 1961 to the present, serving as President of the Board for two years and in many other capacities. He loved being an educator. His sense of humor was refreshing and he kept it to the end of his life.

Bill and Marilyn Macey were married in 1948. Marilyn passed away in 1973. Bill is survived by three of their children: Leslie Roberts, of Bloomington, Timothy Gnagey (Vickie) of Leroy, Illinois and Jeffery Gnagey (Janice) of Northfield, Michigan; two step-children: Bruce Praul (Kelly) of Sunbury, Ohio and Kyle McCullough of Apopka, Florida; two brothers: Larry Gnagey (Regina) of Jonesboro, Arkansas and Thomas Gnagey of Fayettville, Arkansas; by seven grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Marilyn; his son-in-law, David Roberts; his oldest son, David Gnagey; and his step-daughter, Ellen Praul.

Bill married Rev. Dr. Ruth Jacquot on May 19, 2003. She survives him. They spent many years as co-ministers during the winter months at Unitarian Universalist churches in Texas.

The family expresses deep appreciation to the staff of the Carle Hospice program for their faithful and loving care of our dear Bill during his illness. Bill's body was donated to science with support from the Carmody-Flynn Funeral home. A Zoom memorial service will be scheduled by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington Normal at a later date. For service updates or to send condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.