Lawrence D. "Larry" Theobald

May 25, 1933 - Nov. 9, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Lawrence D. Theobald "Larry", 87 of Bloomington passed away at 10:42 AM Monday November 9, 2020 at Carriage Crossings of Bloomington (formerly Welbrook of Bloomington).

There will be a private funeral will be held Thursday November 19, 2020. Pastor Joel Labertew will be officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Waynesville. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Larry was born May 25, 1933 in Des Plaines to Bert and Martha Helton Theobald. He married Treva Houk on February 5, 1954 in Bloomington. She survives. He is also survived by three children: Valerie (Roger) Demry of Bloomington, Janice Perry of Richmond, TX, Ron (Cindy) Theobald of Normal; nine grandchildren: Brian (Jen) Davis, Jennifer (Pete) Stroyan, Tim (Lexi) Davis, Dustin Perry, Christa Perry, Bethany Theobald, Aaron (Mindy) Theobald, Simone Epps, Megan Epps; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Bert Theobald of Aurora and one sister, Phyllis Wilmoth of Jacksonville, FL.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, five brothers and six sisters.

Larry and Treva attended West Twin Grove Church in Bloomington. He worked for the United States Postal Service for twenty-seven years as a supervisor. Larry was an avid card player and loved to play euchre.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Leukemia Society. Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com