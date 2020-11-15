Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lawrence D. "Larry" Theobald
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Lawrence D. "Larry" Theobald

May 25, 1933 - Nov. 9, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Lawrence D. Theobald "Larry", 87 of Bloomington passed away at 10:42 AM Monday November 9, 2020 at Carriage Crossings of Bloomington (formerly Welbrook of Bloomington).

There will be a private funeral will be held Thursday November 19, 2020. Pastor Joel Labertew will be officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Waynesville. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Larry was born May 25, 1933 in Des Plaines to Bert and Martha Helton Theobald. He married Treva Houk on February 5, 1954 in Bloomington. She survives. He is also survived by three children: Valerie (Roger) Demry of Bloomington, Janice Perry of Richmond, TX, Ron (Cindy) Theobald of Normal; nine grandchildren: Brian (Jen) Davis, Jennifer (Pete) Stroyan, Tim (Lexi) Davis, Dustin Perry, Christa Perry, Bethany Theobald, Aaron (Mindy) Theobald, Simone Epps, Megan Epps; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Bert Theobald of Aurora and one sister, Phyllis Wilmoth of Jacksonville, FL.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, five brothers and six sisters.

Larry and Treva attended West Twin Grove Church in Bloomington. He worked for the United States Postal Service for twenty-seven years as a supervisor. Larry was an avid card player and loved to play euchre.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Leukemia Society. Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.