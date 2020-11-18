Pamela A. Hall

May 17, 1946 - Nov. 14, 2020

NORMAL - Pamela A. Hall, 74, of Normal, IL, formerly of Seville, OH passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington, surrounded by her children.

Pam was born May 17, 1946, to Richard and Eva McMurray in Akron, OH. She married Allan W. Hall on June 14, 1968, in Akron, OH. They were married for 46 years and were each other's biggest fans. Allan preceded her in death in 2014.

Pam was the loving mother to Beth (Michael) Shook of Morton, IL and Dale (Margaret) Hall of Bloomington, IL. She was the proud grandmother to five grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, at Seville United Methodist Church in Seville, OH. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH, at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling local arrangements. Murray Funeral Home is handling arrangements in Seville, OH.

Memorials may be made to Seville United Methodist Church, 74 W. Main Street, Seville, OH 44273 in Pam's name.

