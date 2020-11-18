Thomas E. Wurmnest

Jan. 23, 1954 - Nov. 15, 2020

SIBLEY - Thomas E. Wurmnest, 66, of Sibley peacefully passed away Sunday November 15, 2020 at his home in Sibley. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday November 20, 2020 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Pastor Gary Fairchild will be officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Visitation will be held 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday November 19, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Sibley Sportsman's Club, the Cropsey Sportsman's Club or to an organization of the donor's choice.

Tom was born January 23, 1954 in Gibson City. A son of Sylvester J. and Mary A. Lawless Wurmnest. He married Rebecca S. "Becky" Wurmnest on January 20, 1973 in Strawn. She passed away November 10, 2019.

He is survived by a son Rich (Shannon) Wurmnest of Paxton and a daughter Kim (Jason) McCreary of Gibson City; five grandchildren: Tessa, Gavin, Kayla, Madison and Avery; six siblings: Raymond (Dori) Wurmnest of Bloomington, James (Bonnie) Wurmnest of Sibley, Sharon (Dave) Jones of Champaign, Glenn Wurmnest of Fisher, Ann (John) Carlson of Joplin, MO and Angie (Randall) Hansen of Portland, OR; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Tom graduated from Melvin-Sibley High School in 1972. He was a certified crop advisor and sold farm chemicals. He most recently worked for Brandt Crop Services formerly Myers Crop Services. Tom was an active member of the Sibley Sportsman's Club and The Cropsey Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed fishing and NASCAR.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service.