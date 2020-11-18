Norma L. Hollibaugh

June 18, 1921 - Nov. 16, 2020

CLINTON - Norma L. Hollibaugh 99 of Clinton, IL passed away 5:45 AM November 16, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

Graveside Services will be at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Allison Hitchings officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church or the charity of the donor's choice.

Norma was born June 18, 1921 in Clinton, IL the daughter of John and Charleen (Jeffrey) Geer. She married Charles W. Hollibaugh May 6, 1945 in Clinton, IL. He passed away February 3, 1991.

Survivors include her children: Janice (Russell) Utterback, Clinton, IL and Bruce (Karen) Hollibaugh, Decatur, IL; four grandchildren: Ryan Utterback, Laura Rees, Julie Fairfield, and Scott Hoffert; and nine great-grandchildren.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents.

Norma was a member of the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was employed for 12 years at the DeWitt County Courthouse.

