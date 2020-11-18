Karen Jean Howell (nee Sinn)

June 20, 1943 - Nov. 15, 2020

PEORIA - Karen Jean Howell (nee Sinn), age 77, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Karen was born June 20, 1943 to Howard and Harriett McDonald Sinn in Mackinaw, IL. She married Ronald Howell on August 20, 1966. He survives. They recently celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Also surviving are two sons: Brian (Jennifer) Howell of North Royalton, OH, and Bradley (Carmen) Howell of Noblesville, IN; and one daughter, Tamara (Matt) Tucker of Martinsville, IN; eight adoring grandchildren: Emily, Meg, Sophie, Cameron, Callie, Caleb, Mollie, and Nolan; and one sister, Nancy Evers of Dwight. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother-in-law.

Karen was a graduate of Eureka College, and an elementary music teacher, teaching 20 years in several school districts throughout her career, including Rock Island District #41 and Washington District #52, retiring in 2005. She was a gifted pianist and organist, teaching private piano and organ lessons to many students in her home studio for over 50 years. Karen served as the principal organist at Mackinaw Christian Church for many years and was a more recent member of Minier Christian Church, where she served as a pianist on the worship team. She was an avid reader and enjoyed to bake with and for her family.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Minier Christian Church, with Minister Rusty Richards officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Social distancing will be encouraged, with masks requested. Interment will be in Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are made in memory of Karen to Minier Christian Church or Samaritan's Purse International.

Karen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, whose sacrificial heart and generosity toward her Savior, family and friends were clearly evident. To God alone be the glory. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.