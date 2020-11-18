Carol C. Barnes-Schmedake

June 26, 1956 - Nov. 8, 2020

NORMAL - Carol C. Barnes-Schmedake, 64 died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Normal, IL.

Her visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington, IL.

Graveside services and interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Carol was born June 26, 1956 in Bloomington, a daughter of John R. and Dorothy J. Lyles Claus, who both preceded her in death.

She married Robert "Bob" Schmedake on July 17, 1999, at Manchester United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband; son, Eric Barnes, Ballwin, MO; sister Janet Claus, Normal, IL; and aunts, Constance (Roy) Schnebly and Marlys Lyles both of Bloomington, IL.

Carol earned her Bachelor's degree from Illinois Wesleyan University, Class of 1978. She worked professionally as a Certified Public Account. She loved traveling and especially visiting the National Parks, and made sure to always visit a Hard Rock Cafe in any cities she went to.

Carol was a beloved wife, mother, sister, niece and friend who will be dearly missed.

Condolences and memories of Carol may be sent to the family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.