Walter Kelly Gray, Jr.
Oct. 6, 1936 - Nov. 16, 2020
BLOOMINGTON - The spirit of Kelly Gray left this earth on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. Kelly was born Oct. 6, 1936, in Greenwood, MS.
He was the only child of Walter Kelly and Anne Flowers Mason Gray. He graduated from Mississippi State University, where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a Captain. From there he joined State Farm Insurance in Dallas Texas. He moved to Jackson, MS, where he worked for IBM Corporation. He married Margaret Lynn Morris in Jackson on Oct. 20, 1969. They moved to Bloomington, IL in 1970, where he rejoined State Farm Insurance in the Investment Accounting department for over 30 years.
Kelly and Lynn were blessed with three children: Patrick Mason Gray, of Des Moines, IA; David Harrison Gray and Andrew Morris (Alison Brandow) Gray of Bloomington, IL. They were additionally blessed with three grandchildren: Abigail Carolyn Gray, Hannah Anne Gray, and Alexander Monroe Gray, all of Bloomington, IL.
As a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, he has served as a Lay Reader and a member of the vestry. He held membership in Golden K Kiwanis Club and Sons of the American Revolution. In his earlier years he enjoyed golfing and gardening, but his most favorite pastimes were following Mississippi State University football and keeping in touch with his Mississippi friends and family.
Due to the present restrictions, there will be a private family funeral on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at St. Matthew's, with burial in the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to one Kelly's favorite charities: St. Jude's Ranch for Children or St. Jude's Hospital.
