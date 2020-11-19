Lorraine Alice Bahan (nee Strom)

June 6, 1932 - Nov. 13, 2020

LEXINGTON - Lorraine Alice Bahan (nee Strom), age 88 and formerly of Lexington IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Bickford memory facility in Peoria, IL. Born and raised in northern Minnesota, she was born on June 6, 1932 in Fisher, MN.

Lorraine married Dana W. Bahan on July 30, 1948 in Crookston, MN and they were married for 65 years. Lorraine resided most of her life in Lexington, IL, but always considered Minnesota "home" and made frequent yearly trips to see her family with her husband and sons.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Melvin Strom; her husband Dana; and two brothers: James and Arnold Strom.

Lorraine is survived by her loving children: Dana James Bahan of Chenoa, Robert (Anne) Bahan of Winnetka, IL, Matthew Bahan of Peoria, IL; and her grandchildren: Avery and Brendan Bahan.

Lorraine was a devoted member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lexington, IL for 50 plus years and served in many capacities including Co-President of the Ladies Society, Sunday School Superintendent, and was active in the choir. She cherished her lifelong friendships with members of the Church. Lorraine was committed to supporting veteran causes until her passing. Lorraine was a legendary cook and was known for her tireless efforts preparing meals for her family and friends, was the heartbeat of family gatherings, and above all cherished spending time with her immediate and extended family. With her husband, she raised three sons giving them unconditional love and support through good times and difficult times. Staying close with her siblings in Minnesota and Seattle was a priority for her entire life. She was a dedicated and loving grandmother to her grandchildren, Avery and Brendan. She enjoyed gardening with her husband, she volunteered and was active in her community. Lorraine lived out her Christian faith through love, kindness and care for others.

Lorraine worked for the General Electric Company in Bloomington, IL for three decades, serving in several roles until her retirement in the early 1990's. After her retirement from G.E., she obtained her real estate license was an active realtor in McLean County for over 20 years. She continued in Real Estate well into her 70's.

A private, family graveside service will be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. A Private visitation for family and close friends will be held in Lexington, IL, on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Calvert Johnson and Mussleman Memorial Home. A Celebration Of Life will be held at later date in 2021 in Lexington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lorraine's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org/ or the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/.

Arrangements are under the care of Calvert Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, IL.