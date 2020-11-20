Ardelle Mae Leary McGowan

August 6, 1922 - Nov. 12, 2020

AMELIA ISLAND, Florida - Ardelle Mae Leary McGowan, 98, formerly of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 on Amelia Island, FL.

A private family funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Epiphany Church in Normal, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Midwest Affiliate in Peoria or the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Ardelle was born August 6, 1922 in Melvin, IL to Dewey and Elise Stroh Smith. She married Elston Leary in 1943 and he died in 1955 of a lung disease probably contracted during WWII in England leaving her a widow at the age of 33 with four children. She married Edward McGowan in 1966 and he died in 1994.

Survivors include four children: Gloria (William) Heller, Ponte Vedra, Florida, Donald (Jacquie) Leary, Fernandina Beach, FL, James (Cathy) Leary, Fernandina Beach, FL and Betty (Rich) Larkin, St. James City, FL; five grandchildren: Kimberly (Michael) McGowan, Ponte Vedra, FL, Christopher (Kristyn) Leary, Steamboat Springs, CO, Andrew (Teresa) Leary, Belle Mead, NJ, John Leary (Kristen) Chicago, IL and Ashley Leary, Memphis, TN; three step-grandchildren: Jeanne Heller, Downers Grove, Paul (Julia) Heller, Bloomington and Monica (Don) Higgins, Carmel, IN; seven great-grandchildren: Jake, Riley and Jamison McGowan, Steel and Rees Leary, Rowan and Sienna Leary; and one great niece, Kaitlyn (James) Pugh of Princeton.

She was preceded in death by one brother Earl Smith and one nephew, Gary Smith.

Ardelle graduated Sibley High School 1940 and attended Brown's Business College in Bloomington. She worked at State Farm Insurance Co. in Bloomington during the War in 1941-43. After Elston's death, she worked at the McLean County Farm Bureau from 1955-61 and then returned to State Farm, retiring in 1984 after 25 years of service. She was a secretary and Tours Coordinator in the Public Relations Department and walked each floor of the downtown building many times.

Ardelle was an election judge in both Bloomington and Normal for many years, volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital's Gift Shop and was a member of the Auxiliary. She was a member of Epiphany Parish.

Ardelle enjoyed cross stitch and completed baby quilts and bedspreads. was a collector of Swarovski, Schmid and Precious Moments figurines and Boyds Bears.

She traveled extensively in the United States, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Nova Scotia, Scandinavia, and particularly enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean. For several years she spent her winters in Ft. Myers, Florida and enjoyed many afternoons playing cards with her friends there. Ardelle enjoyed walks on the beach, reading, eating out, and keeping up with the lives of her children and grandchildren. Her homes always displayed many pictures of family.

She moved from Normal to Florida permanently in 2009 and then to Fernandina Beach in 2015.

Ardelle will be missed greatly as our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.

