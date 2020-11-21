William "Bill" M. Rich

Oct. 19, 1932 - Nov. 18, 2020

SAUNEMIN - William "Bill" M. Rich 88 of Saunemin, IL died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:55 AM at OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, IL.

His private family graveside service will be held at Sunnyslope Cemetery, Saunemin, IL with Rev. Jane Bradford officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Bill's name may be made to the Saunemin United Methodist Church, Saunemin Fire Department or American Cancer Society. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Bill was born on October 19, 1932 in Pontiac, IL, a son of Merrill J. and Ruth (Huffman) Rich. He married Patricia Ramsey on September 7, 1957 in Pontiac, IL. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2008.

Survivors include: one son, Bill (Sherri) Rich of Saunemin, IL; and daughter, LeAnn (Greg) Dixon of Pontiac, IL; four grandchildren: Jason (Amanda) Dixon, Amanda (Mike) Gatrell, Lindsay Taylor and Wesley (Ashley) Rich; great-grandchildren: Staci, Christian, Tessa, Bria, McKinley, Keagan, Brandon, Brylee, Aubree and Brice; one sister, Ann (Bob) Gaston. Bill was preceded in death by three brothers: Robert Rich, John C. Rich and Arnold Rich.

Bill was educated in Saunemin Schools and a graduate of Saunemin High School. He worked over 30 years at Johnson Press in Pontiac, IL. He was a member of the Saunemin United Methodist Church, Saunemin American Legion, Lifetime member of the Pontiac Elks Club and the 1932 Club.

Bill enlisted to serve our country in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1955. Bill was an avid golfer, enjoyed woodworking and taking care of his yard and the church yard. His greatest joy was his family and friends.

