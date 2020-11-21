Harold R. Neukomm

April 14, 1929 - Nov. 18, 2020

FAIRBURY - Harold R. Neukomm, 91, Fairbury, died at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Private services were held at East Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury with ministers of the German Apostolic Christian Church officiating.

Mr. Neukomm was born April 14, 1929 in Cissna Park, IL the son of Louis and Lydia Moser Neukomm. He married Arlene Steidinger on March 7, 1954. She died on April 14, 1994. He then married Evelyn Meister on November 26, 1995. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include a sister, Ruth Kaeb, Cissna Park, IL and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Neukomm was a member of the German Apostolic Christian Church, Fairbury.

The family would like to express thanks to Fairview Haven Retirement Community staff and nurses for their good care.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.