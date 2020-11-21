Pam Atchison (nee Riccolo)

March 19, 1949 - Nov. 20, 2020

DWIGHT - The most amazing mother, daughter, friend, person Pam Atchison (nee Riccolo), 71 of Dwight, IL joined her Lord and Savior on November 20, 2020. Pam was surrounded by her loving family as she made her final journey.

Pamela Ann was born on March 19, 1949, the oldest child of the late Caruso and Virginia (nee Holland) Riccolo. She is survived by identical twin daughters: Amy (Shawn) McCarville of Kenosha, WI, Jamie Atchison of Normal, IL; two spoiled cats, Allie and Kate; one grandfur Kevin; two brothers: Ric (Diana Ehri) Riccolo, Bill (Sandy) Riccolo, all of Olympia, WA; her first friend Kathie Patterson, Shell Knob, MO, and many family and friends throughout the country.

Pam was a wonderful person who accepted everyone unconditionally, her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another just as Christ forgave you."

Pam was a dedicated single mother first and foremost, she treasured her children. She was so proud to be the mother of twins and cherished every moment with them. In recent years she deeply appreciated the way they cared for her. Pam had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile and laugh. She enjoyed playing the tenor saxophone in the Dwight Township High School marching and jazz bands as well as serving as the Class of 1967 President. One of the many highlights of her high school years, was going with friends to see her favorite band, The Beatles at the Chicago Amphitheatre.

Pam excelled at every job she ever had. She worked at Fox Developmental Center where she formed a special family bond with resident Kimmy Taylor, her mom Casina Taylor and sister Beverly of Chicago. Many times she would bring Kimmy home to be with her family. She later lived in Chicago and worked at Sethness Greenleaf as an office administrator while attending Northeastern University. Returning to Dwight, she was a dispatcher for the Dwight Police Department where she made a lifelong friend, like a brother, Bill Sole. She also worked with her mother for many years waitressing at the VFW Friday Night Fish Fry. She later worked at Excelon's LaSalle and Dresden Stations retiring in 2004. In semi-retirement she worked for Lovell Excavating, Sancken Sole Realty, and St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Pam was active in the Dwight community, she coached her daughters' softball teams and was excited the year the Bad News Batters won the championship. Pam proudly served two terms on the Dwight Village Board where she was the head of the property committee that laid the groundwork for the construction of the new village hall.

Pam was an avid reader and lifelong learner, she benefited from studying the Bible with Dr. Stephen Lauricella, she joined St. Peter's Lutheran Church and served on the church council with many dedicated members for several years.