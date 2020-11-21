Phyllis E. Schmidt

Jan. 30, 1931 - Nov. 19, 2020

NORMAL - Phyllis E. Schmidt, age 89, of Normal, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in her home. Phyllis was born January 30, 1931, in Gibson City, to Donald and Lurene (Quinn) Nelson. At the age of nine her family moved to Dwight where she spent the next 57 years. She graduated from Dwight Township High School, class of 1949, and subsequently attended Milliken University. While there she became a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. In Dwight she was an active member of the United Methodist Church and the community. She worked at the Dwight Star & Herald and subsequently worked at the Dwight Correctional Center as a correctional counselor, retiring in 1991.

She married Ronald Schmidt on December 27, 1952, in Dwight and they were married for 43 years. She moved to Normal in July, 1997. Phyllis was a very active member of the community. She became an active member of Eastview Christian Church; made three mission trips to Appalachia Kentucky; was a long-time member of Christian Women's Connection; participated in two different Bible study groups; volunteered at Heritage Health in Bloomington; involved in AFSCME Retiree Sub-Chapter 79 and the B-N Alumnae Chapter of Delta Delta Delta; She enjoyed the friendships of the ladies in her water aerobics group and the fun Saturday morning coffees with friends at Panera's.

She is survived by her son, Randy (Mary) Schmidt; six grandchildren: Brian Seabert, Colin Seabert, Tyler O'Neill, Megan (Schmidt) Hucek, Ryan Schmidt and David Schmidt; two great-grandchildren: Lucas Friant and BellaRae Whalen; cousins: Jim Quinn, Judy Glascock, and Jill Schafer.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ron; daughter Debra Seabert O'Neill and granddaughter Ashley Seabert. There will be a private family service due to COVID restrictions. Memorial contributions may be made to Eastview Christian Church, 1500 N. Airport Road, Normal, IL 61761.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, Illinois is helping the family with arrangements.

