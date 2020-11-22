V. Stephen King

Dec. 23, 1938 - Nov. 20, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - V. Stephen King, 81, of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home.

His funeral mass will be private at St. Mary's Church, Bloomington. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church or Central Catholic High School. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born December 23, 1938 in Bloomington, son of Victor Francis and Dorothy Ann Nelle King. He married Donna B. Tate on December 31, 1960 in Peoria.

Surviving are his wife, Donna, Bloomington; three children, Mark (Tammy) King of Belvidere, Paul (Lynn) King, Paducah, KY and Lori (David) Bergeron, McKinney, TX and seven grandchildren: Jordan and Lauren King, Joshua, Nathan and Matthew King and Casey and Blake Bergeron. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Carolyn King of St. Charles, MO; three nephews and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by a son, Matthew A. King on May 10, 2012 and one brother, Jerome "Jerry" King.

Steve was a 1956 graduate of Trinity High School and attended Illinois Wesleyan University.

He was a United States Army veteran, serving from 1960 to 1963.

Steve worked in the banking industry from 1964 - 1993. After retiring from banking, he worked at On Hand Safety Supplies from 1994 - 2004 and he retired from Coldwell Banker Heart of America in 2014, after 10 years of employment.

He was a lifelong Cardinals fan and avid sports follower of his local sports teams. He enjoyed, reading, travel, grandchildren's activities, golfing and yardwork.

He will be missed by family and many friends. The family is appreciative of his end of life care from OSF St. Joe's and OSF Hospice.