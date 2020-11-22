Brett Robert Krause

Dec. 1, 1963 - Nov. 19, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Brett Robert Krause, born December 1, 1963, passed away on November 19, 2020 at the age of 56. Brett and his wife Shelly (Blessing) lived in Bloomington, IL.

Brett was born and grew up in Dolton, IL (1963-1976) and Cullom, IL (1976-1986). Brett graduated from high school in 1981 from Tri-Point High School in Cullom, IL, where he was an accomplished athlete, setting school records in baseball and football. After high school, Brett explored careers – working as a land surveyor at Krause Surveying, Inc. and as a truck driver for various carriers amongst other interests and passions – until he later found his true calling serving people in the personal and commercial insurance industries. Brett enjoyed helping businesses find insurance solutions to meet their needs and developed decades-long relationships with his clients all over the country to deliver the best service possible.

Brett was married to Gayle Anne (Burdick) in 1985 in Beecher, IL and eventually moved to Beecher in 1986. In 1988, Brett opened his first personal insurance agency in Crete, IL. In 1991, Brett was offered a leadership opportunity with an agency in Bloomington, IL, and moved with his young family. In 2002, Brett formed his own ongoing commercial insurance agency, Truck Insurance Specialists, Inc., where he was the founder and President and served both personal and commercial clients, specializing in the trucking and logistics industries.

Brett gave passionately of his time and energy to various community organizations – amongst others he was a member of Post 122 of the Sons of the American Legion (Cullom, IL) and of the Lakeside Country Club (Bloomington, IL). Brett also tirelessly sponsored, coordinated, and planned air shows in Peoria and Bloomington as well as across the country. Brett personally knew and enjoyed spending time with his long-time friends in the Air Show community, including the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, the US Air Force Thunderbirds, the US Navy Blue Angels, the US Army Black Daggers Parachute team, and numerous private flight teams, pilots, and aviation enthusiasts. Brett supported an Air Show as recently as early November of this year, where he also married his long-time love and partner Shelly (Blessing) in a ceremony with many Air Show friends and family members in attendance.

Brett was a passionate golf and boating enthusiast and always enjoyed a chance to get on the course or on the water with his friends and family. Brett enjoyed spending his vacations in Florida and Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. Brett always invited family and friends to join him on these adventures and made sure everyone had unforgettable experiences.

Brett is survived by his wife, Shelly (Blessing); his daughter, Elizabeth Faye Breitenbach and husband Josh and son Gideon Charles of Lowell, IN; and his son, Nolan Robert and fiance Natalia Worwa of Bloomington, IL. Brett is also survived by his parents, Carl Jr. and Patti Krause of Piper City, IL, and his seven siblings: Carl III and wife Patti (Kane) of Cullom, IL; Aric of Glastonbury, CT; Jacob and wife Amy (Johns) of Pontiac, IL; Rachel Dyck and husband Kevin of Pontiac, IL; Sarah Webster and husband James of El Paso, IL; Drs. Abigail Litwiller and husband Jon of Chicago, IL; and Stephen and wife Ida (Draviam) of Wimberly, TX. Brett had 16 nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews.

Brett, you touched the lives of countless people – your family, your friends, the organizations to which you gave your energy and passion without limit. You made everyone you met feel special and loved. You were an example for all of us and we will miss having your love and smile in our lives.

Visitation will be held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home (1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL) on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Observing COVID-19 restrictions, please prepare for indoor/outdoor accommodation. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Brett's name to Sun-n-Fun Aerospace Expo (https://secure.qgiv.com/for/brekra/mobile), an 501(c)3 organization Brett was passionate about that funds young people's explorations into aeronautical and STEM futures and sponsors the largest Sun-n-Fun airshow in the United States.

