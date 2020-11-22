Gloria June Sterrenberg

July 28, 1930 - Nov. 4, 2020

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Gloria June Sterrenberg, 90, of Grapevine, TX, formerly of Piper City, IL, passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Baylor Hospital in Grapevine, TX after a one-week illness.

A memorial service celebrating Gloria's life will be held at the Presbyterian Church in Piper City at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Church in Piper or the Gibson City Area Hospital.

Gloria was born July 28, 1930, the daughter of Gibson Lynn and Evelyn Walsh Switzer. She married Robert (Bob) Sterrenberg on August 27, 1950 at the Piper City Presbyterian Church. He and her parents preceded her in death. Surviving are three sons: Rob (Debra) of Colleyville, TX, Scott (Maria) of Boca Raton, FL, Todd (Mary) of Greensboro, GA, seven grandchildren Ryan, Tara, Rachel, Katie, Mark, T.J., Paige; and three great grandchildren: Astrid, Axel and Mara.

She attended Piper City Schools, Blackburn College and received a Registry in X-Ray Technician from St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, IL. Gloria was a life long active member of the Presbyterian Church. She served as elder, 50+ year choir member, Sunday School teacher and member of the Women's Association.

She worked hand-in-hand with her husband, Bob and three sons on their farm for 34 years. Her priorities were faith, family, friends, and fun. After retirement, she and Bob loved their time with family and friends at their lake house in Loda, IL. Also, in retirement they spent the winters in FL. In 2014, they moved to Texas to be near family.

Gloria was happiest surrounded by her loving family and friends. She will be remembered for her caring for others and strong Christian faith. Gloria will be sadly missed.