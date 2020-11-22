Creative and engaging, intellectually curious, and a great conversationalist...we spent time with Larry more as friends than as Sandy's co-worker at the Maryland National Park and Planning Commission's Planning office in Washington, DC. Drury and I shared a love of food, cooking, travel, woodworking, urban planning, and design with Larry. We had many lovely dinners together with he and Nancy in DC and Marblehead, MA. over the years as they shared their kitchen creations always well executed and delicious. Our last visit with Larry was in Chicago 5 years ago sharing a city he so loved. The highlight of our trip was with Larry on the evening architectural boat tour. Arriving back to the dock at dusk, the wind across our faces, and Larry beaming taking in the glorious skyline. He could do this trip a million times and never tire of it. In subsequent phone calls we shared tales of travels and planned trips. Some of these were in the middle of the night when Larry would call not realizing we were not in Washington. Knowing Larry was a privilege.

Drury & Sandy Tallant Friend November 16, 2020