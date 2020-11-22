Menu
Lawrence R. "Larry" Ponsford
DIED
November 10, 2020

Lawrence "Larry" R. Ponsford

Oct. 19, 2020 - Nov. 6, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - Lawrence "Larry" R. Ponsford, 81; architect and urban planner; born in Minneapolis, formerly of Bloomington, IL; passed away peacefully in Chicago. Dear brother of Margaret "Micki" (Robert) Hansen of N. Richland Hills, TX and MaryEllen Ponsford of Chicago; son of the late Rollie and Fran Ponsford; former spouse of Audrey Runnels, Louise Gish, and Nancy Nelson; fond step-father of Stephen Weinress and Margo Murray. Earned B.A., Architecture from Univ. of Minnesota, and M.A., Urban Design, from Harvard. Director of Development at Techworld International Developers, Inc., Washington, DC; Supervisor of Development Review at a Washington DC-area planning agency; Director of Design of several new towns for large-scale real estate developers. Architect/partner at ICO Urban Design; President, National Capital Chapter of American Planning Assn.; and Asst. Professor of Architecture at Carnegie-Mellon and Washington Universities. Larry loved sailing, fishing, swimming, woodworking, photography, and travel. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 22, 2020.
In loving memory of a wonderful big brother and a remarkable man. I will love you and miss you always. Love, Micki
MARGARET HANSEN
Sister
November 18, 2020
Creative and engaging, intellectually curious, and a great conversationalist...we spent time with Larry more as friends than as Sandy's co-worker at the Maryland National Park and Planning Commission's Planning office in Washington, DC. Drury and I shared a love of food, cooking, travel, woodworking, urban planning, and design with Larry. We had many lovely dinners together with he and Nancy in DC and Marblehead, MA. over the years as they shared their kitchen creations always well executed and delicious. Our last visit with Larry was in Chicago 5 years ago sharing a city he so loved. The highlight of our trip was with Larry on the evening architectural boat tour. Arriving back to the dock at dusk, the wind across our faces, and Larry beaming taking in the glorious skyline. He could do this trip a million times and never tire of it. In subsequent phone calls we shared tales of travels and planned trips. Some of these were in the middle of the night when Larry would call not realizing we were not in Washington. Knowing Larry was a privilege.
Drury & Sandy Tallant
Friend
November 16, 2020
Larry was a dear friend during his years in Marblehead. I remember a number of great dinner parties at his place and annual watching of fireworks from his balcony. A lover of wooden boats, esp. sailboats. We did visit his lovely condo in Chicago once. Sorry we've lost such a good and gifted man.
Gordon Corzine`
Friend
November 14, 2020