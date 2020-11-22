Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Aretha A. Atwater

Aretha A. Atwater

Mar. 5, 1963 - Nov. 17, 2020

CARBON CLIFF - Aretha A. Atwater, 57, of Carbon Cliff, formerly of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus, Silvis.

A Livestreamed Service will be broadcast on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Memorials may be left to the family.

Aretha was born March 5, 1963 in Cooter, MO, the daughter of Percy and Gladys Atwater.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Jordan Atwater, Christine Atwater; parents, Percy and Gladys; grandchildren: Tristan and Akhari; siblings: Ann (Tony) Perry, Marla Atwater and Chris Atwater; nephews: Kairee, Dominique and Jalen.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Service
5:00p.m.
www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Gladys & Percy; Our thoughts and prayers to your families. Children are not suppose to pass on before their parents. God bless you and thank you Percy for all the years we shared at work.
Rob Andrus
November 21, 2020