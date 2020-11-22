Dale Talbert Fluty

April 24, 1934 - Nov. 17, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Dale Talbert Fluty, 86 of Bloomington passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 3:11 PM at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. There will be a private service and burial will be in Rosewood Cemetery in Bloomington. Military rites will be performed by Active Duty Army and Pastor Monte Bowers will officiate.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Dale was born in Bloomington to Talbert and Mae Starnes Fluty on April 24, 1934. He was a graduate of Danvers High School. After graduation he served his country in the United States Army. When he returned home, he started grain and dairy farming in the Danvers and Bloomington area and continued for many years until losing his leg to cancer. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. He was also a longtime member of West Twin Grove Christian Church in Bloomington where he served as a Deacon and Elder.

On December 29, 1956 he married Laura Enos in Clinton. She survives. He is also survived by his four children, Brian (Linda) Fluty of Bloomington, Sybil (Darrel) Dubree of Bloomington, Ellen (Steve) Reeves of Normal, and David (Stephanie) Fluty of Mackinaw. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Deanna (John) Burkhart, Steven (Dr. Sara) Fluty, Krysta (Jared Mauer) Fluty, Michelle Fluty, Christopher Dubree, Claire (Nick) Ensenberger, Justin Reeves, Carolyn Thrash, Eleena Mullins, Joshua Fluty, Abigail Fluty, seven great-grandchildren, Lauren, Andrew, Paige, Madelyn, Alexis, Lyndi, Fiona and one sister Wanda Smiley of Bloomington. He was preceded in death by one sister Donna Miller.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Twin Grove Christian Church or Lurie Children's Hospital.

Dale was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, and friend. It was not hard to know where Dale was, because he was always singing. It will be quieter here on Earth, but Dale is singing with the Angels now.

