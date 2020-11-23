Leland "Lee" Wycoff

May 14, 1934 - Nov. 21, 2020

FORREST - Leland "Lee" Wycoff, 86, of Forrest, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, memorial services and interment at Charlotte Chatsworth Cemetery will be private with Pastor Paul Lellelid officiating. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Forrest, will handle the arrangements for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest, or Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Lee was born in La Hogue, Illinois on May 14, 1934, a son of George and Anna (Haase) Wycoff. He married Barbara Bauerle on January 15, 1961. She died on July 11, 2011.

He is survived by his daughters: Ann (Mike) Arends, Waterman; Amy (Jim) Viola, Elmhurst; and Lori (Scott) Stewart, St. Joseph; eight grandchildren: Stephanie Arends, Erica (Logan) Cann, Alyssa Arends, Annie, Kristen and Lauren Viola, Kylie (Kaleb) Weaver, and Jake (Randa) Stewart; and three great-grandchildren: Kayden Mikalauskas, Nelson Leland Cann, and Reagan Weaver.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; two sisters: Helen Wycoff in infancy, and Esther Bitner; and one brother, Henry Wycoff.

Lee was a graduate of Piper City High School in 1952. He served two years in the Army, stationed in Germany. He then worked in sales at Honegger Farms where he met the love of his life, Barb. They later owned a poultry farm before Lee began a career in insurance sales and financial planning with Douglass and Associates.

His Christian faith was central to Lee's life, and he was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where he served on the church council, sang in the choir and was a Luther League sponsor. Devoted to his family, Lee's favorite title was Gramps and he spent many hours driving to attend all of his children's and grandchildren's activities. A friend to all, he had a peaceful soul, the patience of a saint, and a kind and generous heart.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Fairview Haven for the love and care shown to Lee during his time there.

