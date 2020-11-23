John Edwin Crew

July 10, 1930 - Nov. 21, 2020

NORMAL - John Edwin Crew, 90, of Normal, passed away on November 21, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 10, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Maurice and Jessie (Moore) Crew. He married Carolyn Houghton on April 19, 1958 in Washington, D.C. She died April 26, 1998.

Survivors include his children: Sara Crew, John Edward Crew, Carol Lowen (George) and David Crew; grandchildren: Paul, Sylvia and David Gavett and Christine Brown; and great grandchild Camila Gavett.

He graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School, earned B.S. and M.S. Degrees in Physics from the University of Chicago and a PhD in Physics from the University of Illinois. He taught physics at Illinois State University for 30 years, retiring as a professor in 1993.

A private family graveside service will be held at Rock Creek Cemetery, Tallula, IL. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2000 E. College Ave., Normal, IL 61761 or OSF Home Care, 211 Landmark Drive, Suite D3, Normal, IL, 61761.

