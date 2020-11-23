Wilma Kay Sutton

April 21, 1943 - Nov. 21, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Wilma Kay Sutton, 77, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:38 a.m., Saturday November 21, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Greg Nelson officiating. Those in attendance are asked to practice social distancing. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery in Downs. Memorials may be made to Tri-Valley Success In Opportunities (Special Olympics) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Kay was born on April 21, 1943, a daughter to John and Pauline (Reed) Lush. She married Ronald C. Sutton on February 16, 1963 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2019.

Surviving are her children: Jeffrey (Leanne) Sutton of Heyworth and Timothy (Staci) Sutton of Bloomington; grandchildren, Michael (Jessi) Sutton, Brady Sutton, and Nathan Sutton, all of Bloomington, Matthew Sutton and Loghan Sutton, both of Heyworth; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Nora Ann Lush, Judith Lush, both of Bloomington; brother, Donald (Helen) Lush of Bloomington and Rodney (Sharon) Lush of Downs; and sister-in-law, Sharon Lush of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Lois, and brother, Ronald.

Kay grew up in Bloomington and was a graduate of Holy Trinity High School in Bloomington. She and her husband farmed in the Downs area for many years. Kay worked and retired from Eureka Williams Co., and was a member of Machinist Lodge #1000.

Her life was full of family, friends, traveling, and attended many social events. She enjoyed playing Bingo and cards. She was a member of Daughters of American Revolution, the Moose Lodge of Bloomington, and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington.

Kay had a deep devoted love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her family would like to thank the various caregivers who helped Kay and her family.

In lieu of post-funeral dinner, a celebration of Kay's life will be at a later date at the farm.

Online condolences and memories of Kay may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.