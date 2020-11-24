Menu
Harry D. Lane

Apr. 29, 1952 - Nov. 14, 2020

NORMAL - Harry D. Lane passed away November 14, 2020.

Surviving siblings are Greta Lane (sister), Elizabeth Richardson (sister) spouse, Joseph, Mary Tinch (sister) and Jacqueline Lane (sister). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many friends including a special friend, Debra Wilson.

Harry had retired from Funks Seed and worked at Jewel Osco. Harry had many hobbies but his all-time favorite was collecting Elvis memorabilia.

Harry was full of life and would do anything to help anyone at any time. He is a beloved son, brother, and loyal friend. He was a shining light in a sometimes dark world.


Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
