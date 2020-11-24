Shirley Carlton Davis Gaisford

Oct. 15, 1936 - Nov. 21, 2020

NORMAL – Shirley Carlton Davis Gaisford, 84, of Normal, passed away at 6:40 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Private family services will be held. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given to Children's Heart Foundation.

Shirley was born on October 15, 1936, in Creve Coeur, a daughter to Robert and Bessie (Wamsley) Carlton.

Surviving are her children: Connie (Dr. Larry) Nord and Larry (Eden) Davis, both of Bloomington; grandchildren: Heather (Chris) Shankland, Brent (Gretchen) Nord, Kristin (Reese) Huff, Kathryn (Andrew) Nord-Greisiger, Jamie (Mark) Ulbrich, Jake (Alli) Nord, Drew Davis, and Abby Davis; ten great-grandchildren; step-children: Greg Gaisford, Tim (LuAnn) Gaisford, and Debbie (Rick) Stokes; thirteen step-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Larry) Hallar of Pekin; brother, Fred Carlton of Astoria; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Sue (Art) Roach and their children, Gary (Kari) Roach and Kelli (John) Janssen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gaisford, her parents, two sisters, and three brothers.

Shirley owned and operated McLean Studio for many years with her husband where they took pictures for school, homecomings, and proms. She also worked for her son-in-law, Dr. Larry Nord, for many years at his orthopedic office. Shirley was also a volunteer for OSF Eastland serving in assisting with patients.

Her greatest joys in life were traveling, watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports, and spending time with her family.

Online condolences and memories of Shirley may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.