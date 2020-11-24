Suzanne M. "Sue" (Rohman) Sheets

Aug. 25, 1932 - Nov. 22, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Suzanne M. "Sue" (Rohman) Sheets, 88, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Metamora, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Villas of Holly Brook in Bloomington, IL, of COVID 19. Sue was born on August 25, 1932, in Metamora, IL. She was the third child and second daughter of Alfred and Marie Gangloff Rohman.

She graduated from Metamora High School and began her career at Caterpillar soon after. She retired after 30 years of service. She married the love of her life, Kendall J Sheets, on November 8, 1969, in Morton, IL.

She is survived by her son, Paul (Amy) Sheets of Carlsbad, CA; one granddaughter, Sarah Sheets who is attending school in Oxford, England; two sisters: Carol Mishler of Metamora and Sandra (John) Snyder of Bloomington; a daughter-in-law, Sabrina Bauman of Toms River, NJ; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Kendall, on August 30, 2018; her step-son, Mark Sheets; her brother, Dean (Jean) Rohman; sister, Jeanette (Kenny) Smith; brother-in-law, Richard Mishler; one niece, Sue Whitehouse; and one nephew, John Snyder, Jr.

Kendall's career at Caterpillar took them from Morton, when they resided in Goodfield, and to York, PA, before retiring in Prescott, AZ in 2000. They moved back to Illinois in 2016, to be near family.

Sue was a lady with many interests. She loved to cook and to entertain. She also loved crossword puzzles, decorating, shopping, and antiquing. She enjoyed going to casinos and was the luckiest person at slots that you could ever imagine. She had a distinctive style and was always dressed immaculately. She loved being on a golf course more than any place. She and Kendall played many of the great courses in the US and abroad. She loved to travel and Scotland was her favorite place to visit.

Sue had many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was everyone's favorite Aunt. She spent a lot of time with all of them and every time was a celebration. Family members loved to visit Sue and Kendall wherever they lived. Vacations with them were always filled with fun side trips (sometimes getting lost), great times at their home, wonderful food, and the challenge of packing the car to leave with all of the new purchases.

All who knew and loved Sue will remember her as a person who loved life and enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved music and dancing with Kendall. We all have so many wonderful memories to treasure. She will be missed.

Because of Covid 19, a private family service will be held. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, IL with Pastor Bob DeBolt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at

