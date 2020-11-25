Mary Helen Bach

Dec. 11, 1926 - Nov. 22, 2020

PONTIAC - Mary Helen Bach, 93 of Pontiac, IL died Sunday November 22, 2020 at 6:25PM at Evenglow Inn, Pontiac, IL.

Her graveside service will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 at 1:00PM at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac, IL. with Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. There will be no visitation. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic masks will be required. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to First United Methodist Church of Pontiac, IL or Evenglow Inn. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Mary was born on December 11, 1926 in Pontiac, IL. a daughter of William and Gladys (Shay) Daniels. She married Neil C. Bach on July 27, 1947 in Pontiac, IL. He preceded her in death on November 26, 2009. Survivors include: one daughter, Barbara R. (John) Nafziger of Mackinaw, IL; seven grandchildren: Erik (Becky) Bach, Jeffery Bach, Brian (Nicole) Trachsel, Chad (Jackie) Trachsel, Kate (Corey) O'Donnell, Jennifer (Matthew Fox) Nafziger and Joe (Angel Chelik) Nafziger. eight great-grandchildren; one daughter in law, Debra Bach of Cypress, TX; one sister, Janet Bell of Redlands, CA; three nieces and three nephews. Mary was preceded in death by two sons: William Douglas Bach and David Neil Bach; two grandsons: Kyle Douglas Bach and Christopher Wilson Bach.

Mary Helen was educated in Pontiac schools and Drake University. Mary was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Dialectic Society, St. James Hospital Auxiliary, United Methodist Church Women, Livingston County Historical Society Pontiac Elks Ladies Golf Association and Evenglow Guild. Mary was a member of Chi Omega Sorority.

Mary loved her family deeply, as well as her church and the community of Pontiac. If there was a golf game, a game of bridge being played, music to dance to, or a church project needing attention, she would be joining in. There was much hospitality and generosity shared in her home. She gave parties and elaborate dinners with a zest and flair that came from genuine pleasure. Her greatest love and devotion were given to her husband, Neil, her children and her grandchildren. And it was always a joyous moment to watch her light up every time she'd see her great-grandchildren. Her infectious smile, witty remarks, and the sound of her beautiful soprano singing voice will long be remembered and carried in our hearts forever.

Mary's family wishes to thank the staff at Evenglow Inn for the outstanding care given to her throughout the years. We were always comforted knowing that she was receiving loving and compassionate care.

A sincere thank you also goes to the Transitions Hospice Team for their wonderful care and support during Mary's final months.

