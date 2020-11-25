Vernon Dean Maier

Oct. 30, 1935 - Nov. 24, 2020

FAIRBURY - Vernon Dean Maier, 85, died peacefully at home in Fairbury on Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020.

A grave-side service will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 at 10:00AM at the South Apostolic Christian Cemetery with James Fehr officiating. Full military rites will be accorded at the graveside. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Forrest, IL. is handling the arrangements.

Vernon was born on October 30, 1935, to Sam and Lydia Sohn Maier. He married Beth E. Tomlinson in Forrest on August 24, 1958. She survives in Fairbury.

Also surviving are his children: Sally (Larry) Bemount of Paxton and Marcus (Patty) of Forrest; his grandchildren: Heidi, Ben, and Gretchen Maier and Caleb Bemount; sister, Thelma Maier of Forrest; niece, Carla (Curtis) Stoller of Gridley and nephew, Kevin Kuntz of Cave Creek, AZ; and special friend, Becki (Barry) Garard of Dunlap, TN.

Vernon's parents, in-laws, Alfred and Lorene Tomlinson, daughter, Betsy, and sister, Marjorie preceded him in death.

Vernon graduated from Forrest-Strawn-Wing (FSW) in 1953. He served in the US Army from 1954-1956 and later joined J. A. Folwell American Legion Post #174 in Forrest.

Vernon was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer just south of Forrest. He was still running the combine even after he started battling cancer three years ago. Vernon and Beth hosted numerous agricultural exchange students and enjoyed lifelong friendships with them and their families.

Vernon loved to sing and was a 55+ year member of the Sound of Illinois Barbershop Chorus in Bloomington, IL. He enjoyed keeping farm record books for friends and doing carpentry work. Vernon was also a past president of the FSW School Board and a past board president of Livingston Service Company (FS).

Vernon attended the Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church and was baptized in the Jordan River in 2008 while on a trip to Israel with a group from the Fairbury Baptist Church.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Forrest J. A. Folwell American Legion Post #174 or the American Cancer Society Relay For Life or the Sound of Illinois Chorus.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com