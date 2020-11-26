John Curtis Powell

CHENOA - John Curtis Powell, 70, of Chenoa, passed peacefully into Heaven on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be held at a later date in Chenoa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cache Lake Scout Camp for future projects or the Chenoa Baptist Church through Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, who is handling arrangements.

John was born August 24, 1950 in Pontiac, a son of Claude and Vivian May Powell. His parents and an infant brother preceded him in death. John married the love of his life, Vickie Harsha on September 16, 1978. Vickie survives in Chenoa. Other survivors include their children: Jeremiah (Amy) Powell, Chenoa and Ashleigh (Nick) Feit, El Paso; grandchildren: Kayleigh, Hunter, Landon, Logan and Ava; John's siblings: Jody (Bob) Bertsche, Colorado; T.J. (Nancy) Powell, Lexington, IL and Claudia (Tom) Hirt, Washington, IL.

John was raised in Chenoa, graduated from CHS in 1968 and attended Illinois Central College. John served his country in the US Army during the Viet Nam era and was a dedicated employee of Seibert & Sons for many years.

John was a member of the Chenoa Baptist Church and was actively involved in many local organizations including: Chenoa Boy Scouts, Chenoa Ambulance Assoc., Chief City Ducks Unlimited, Chenoa Swimming Pool and the Chenoa 4th of July Committee. His favorite times were hunting and fishing with family, friends, his canine companions, and conveying his outdoor wisdom. John leaves a lasting impact on all who knew him, with lifelong attributes of integrity, hard work, kindness and the cherished Powell trait of telling a great story. John was a transplant recipient. He and his family are eternally grateful to his niece Kathleen for her gift as a living donor and the support of the Chenoa community.

