Margaret Ann "Margie" Rettick

Sept. 27, 1947 - Nov. 22, 2020

HOMOSASSA, Florida - Margaret Ann "Margie" Rettick, 73, of Homosassa, FL, and Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL.

A native of Chicago, IL, she was born September 27, 1947, the only child to Raymond and Helen (Korenuk) Lovendahl. Margie moved to FL in 2000 from Naperville, IL after a 30 year career with Quaker Oats Corp, retiring as Secretary to the President of the Gatorade Division. Roman Catholic by faith, she was a faithful and devoted parishioner of St. Benedict Catholic Church of Crystal River. Margie loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband, James R. "Jim" Rettick of Homosassa and stepchildren: Mary Lou Rettick, John (Lynda) Rettick, James (Karen) Rettick, all of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Jennifer West, Matthew (Jacqueline) Rettick, Sara (Chris) Kerber, James Rettick, Douglas Hartley, Anthony Rettick and great grandchildren: Jacob and Gabriel Rosenberg, Alexandria West and Evalynn and Bryant Rettick. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's with Fr. Greg Nelson, Celebrant. Entombment following at East Lawn Memory Gardens, Bloomington. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. www.wilderfuneral.com and East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.