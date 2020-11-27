Nancy J. Schrock

Aug. 24, 1941 - Nov. 23, 2020

EUREKA - Nancy J. Schrock, 79, of Eureka passed away at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born on August 24, 1941 in Bloomington a daughter of Joseph B. and Esther A. Rassi Schrock.

Survivors include two brothers: Byron (Mary) Schrock of Harlan, IN; Ken (Janet) Schrock of Congerville; one niece, Larissa Kuykendall; nine nephews: Todd (Carol) Schrock; Troy (Jennifer) Schrock; Trent (Heidi) Schrock; Derek Schrock; Deron Schrock; Kevin (Rachel) Schrock; Kurtis (Julie) Schrock; Douglas Schrock; Ryan (Christy) Schrock; many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one infant brother, one infant sister, one infant niece and one niece, Lanae Schrock.

Nancy was a kindergarten teacher in various Illinois schools and also spent two years in Japan teaching. She had her own private nursery school that she established.

Nancy was a member of Congerville Apostolic Christian Church where private funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 with live streaming on ACCentral.org/Congerville. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday November 28, 2020. An immediate family graveside service will follow the funeral services. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks will be required at the visitation and funeral service. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka or Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.