Aloysius F. "Al" Killian

May 10, 1939 - Nov. 25, 2020

TOWANDA - Aloysius F. "Al" Killian, 81, of Towanda, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington, with Rev. Carl LoPresti officiating. Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lexington.

He was born May 10, 1939 in Bloomington, a son of James F. and Marie Larkin Killian. He married Carolyn Kiesewetter Barnes and she survives in Towanda.

Also surviving are two step-sons: Jeffery (Midge) Barnes and Brandon Barnes; former daughter-in-law, Cathy Barnes; three grandchildren: Madelyn Barnes, Samantha Barnes and Emily Barnes; sister, Mary (Edward) King; brother, Mark (Paulita) Killian; sister-in-law, Sherry Killian; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Patrick Killian; nephews, Father Jim King, Lance Killian and Patrick Anderson; and a niece, Erin Killian.

Al graduated from Lexington High School and enjoyed the monthly Class of 1956 breakfasts. He attended Illinois State University and was a lifelong farmer in the Towanda area. He was an avid sports fan, loved playing poker and enjoyed gardening and travel. A longtime public steward, Al was a Money Creek Township Official, member of the FFA Foundation and the Jaycees and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Al was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lexington, where he served as a trustee.

To express condolences or share a memory, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.