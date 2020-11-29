Dr. John T. O'Brien

Do not go gently into that good night - Dylan Thomas

FUNKS GROVE -

Dr. John T. O'Brien, Chevalier passed away at his home on November 21, 2020. John was a longtime resident of Funks Grove, Illinois, where he planted many trees and kept a garden in which he grew his own vegetables and herbs that he generously shared with others. He had seven dogs who meant the world to him, especially Higgins.

John was the father of four: Kathleen M. O'Brien (Eric Christian), Emmett J. O'Brien, William F. O'Brien (Tiffany J. O'Brien), and Kevin B. O'Brien. He was the grandfather of Joshua P. O'Brien, Liam J. O'Brien, and Abigail K. O'Brien. He is survived by his older brothers William F. O'Brien (Joann) and Edmund O'Brien (Mary) and brother-in-law, John White. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth F. O'Brien, his father, William F. O'Brien, and his dear sister Maureen White. He has many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

John was an enthusiastic world traveler for both work and pleasure, having visited over 30 countries. He loved to cook and bake for others and for himself. He worked at perfecting his homemade pizza recipe for 40 years, and it was perfect. He lived many of his final years in Ireland where he had dual citizenship. Music was very important to him. His most-loved artists include Mick Flannery, Luke Kelly (particularly "Raglan Road"), and Arvo Part. He will be most missed for his humor, his conversation, his willingness to listen, his storytelling, and last but not least, his pizza-making on Friday nights.

John has now joined his father, family, and dear friends. As his friend Gilbert Sorrentino wrote: "They are all gone into the world of light."