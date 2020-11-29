Shirley A. Carroll

Oct. 30, 1931 - Nov. 26, 2020

PONTIAC - Shirley A. Carroll, 89, of Pontiac, IL., died Thursday November 26, 2020 at 7:10 PM at Evenglow Inn. Her graveside service will be held in Rooks Creek Cemetery, rural Pontiac, IL. on Thursday December 3, 2020 at 1:30PM with Rev. James O. Wolfe III of the First Baptist Church of Pontiac officiating. A private family visitation will be held at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, IL. Memorials in Shirley's name may be made to the First Baptist Church of Pontiac Food Pantry or Evenglow Inn, Pontiac, IL.

Shirley was born on October 30, 1931 in Pontiac, IL., the daughter of Myron and Zella (Harris) Potter. She married Robert Carroll on November 16, 1952 in Graymont, IL. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2019. Surviving are two sons: Charles (Kathy) Carroll of Graymont, IL and Steve (Debbie) Carroll of Pontiac, IL; two daughters: Jeanne (David) Moore of Pontiac, IL and Nancy (Todd) Gates of Hanna City, IL; twelve grandchildren: Jackie (Craig) Williams, Patsy (Issac) Monts, Brad (Ashley) Carroll, Amber (Jay) Whalen, Kaity Carroll, Stevie Carroll (Valerie Hurt), Ashlee (Aaron) Bertan, Casey (Lindsey) Moore, Alecia (Cameron) Gorham, Carissa Gates, Kylie Gates and Ethan Gates; thirteen great grandchildren: Sydney, Ember, Levi, Olivia, Brayden, Allyson, Noah, Tyler, Emma, Jack, Brynlee, Blayke and Bennett.

Shirley attended Pontiac Township High School and Illinois Wesleyan University. She was long time owner of P.S. Gifts and a partner in Lilli's Gifts and Home Accents in Pontiac, IL. Shirley was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pontiac where she was very active, teaching Sunday school to Jr. High students, choir, soloist, attending Ruth Circle. She was previously the church organist and taught Bible School at First Baptist Church of Graymont. She taught piano lessons for decades and presented programs at area nursing homes. She was a member of the Livingston-County Home Extension, Pinnacle Card Club, Square Dance Club, Livingston Country Couples and was a visual arts judge for Livingston County 4-H fair. Shirley served as Illinois Federation of Music Club President, Chairman of the Golden Lyre Foundation and Representative for Illinois on the board for National Federation of Music Clubs. During the 1970's, she bred and raised Miniature Schnauzers.

She treasured her grand and great grand kids with sleepovers to decorate Easter eggs. Flour would cover the kitchen as they made and decorated Christmas cookies. These are memories the kids will have forever. She made dozens of Christmas cinnamon rolls for neighbors and friends. Shirley lovingly created handmade quilts for children and grandkids weddings. Shirley treasured Christmas shopping trips with her daughters, daughter in laws and granddaughters.

