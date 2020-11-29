Leslie A. Whitmer

Jan. 31, 1928 - Nov. 25, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Leslie A. Whitmer, 92, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of LeRoy, IL, passed away at 12:10 a.m. at Luther Oaks, Bloomington, IL.

Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Military rites will be accorded by the Bloomington Normal American Legion and Illinois Army National Guard. A Private family service will be held at the Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, IL. Memorial contributions made me made to the LeRoy United Methodist Church, 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy, IL 61752. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, IL has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Leslie was born on January 31, 1928, the son of Leslie and Hazel Mae Hahn Whitmer. He married Marian R. McDaniel on December 20, 1950 in Congerville, IL. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2009.

Surviving are two sons: Leslie A. "Butch" (Sue) Whitmer, Gibson City, IL, Steven R. (Missy) Whitmer, Highland Springs, VA; two daughters, Janet L. (Dennis) Sutter, Farmer City, IL, and Dawn M. (Rick) Heath, LeRoy, IL. Also surviving are many grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and several siblings. He is preceded in death by both his parents, two brothers, and one sister.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Leslie farmed for over 20 years. After farming he worked for the Unit 5 School District as a bus mechanic and retired after a 14-year tenure. He belonged to the LeRoy United Methodist Church as well as the LeRoy Country Club.

