Margaret E. Cade

Feb. 20, 1919 - Nov. 26, 2020

NORMAL – Margaret E. Cade, 101, of Eureka, formerly of Normal, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born on February 20, 1919, in Morton, to William E. and Gertrude K. (Eisele) Birky. She married Carroll B. Cade on October 27, 1962 in Peoria, Ill. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2009. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert Birky.

Surviving are two stepsons, Stephen (Barbara) Cade of Hot Springs, Ark. and John Cade of Simi, Cali.; four step-grandchildren, Karen (Todd) Edelen, Diane (Mike) Bauhof, Catharine (Tony) Pickett and Elisabeth (Deborah Petrovich) Cade; seven step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Florence Gerig; one brother, Merlin (LaRelda) Birky; two nieces, Sally (Timothy) Erdel and Lois Birky; two great-nieces, Sarah Beth (Matt) Getz and Rachel (Peter) Martens; one great-nephew, Matthew (Megan) Erdel; two great-grandnephews and one great-grandniece.

Margaret worked for RG LeTourneau and Caterpillar Inc.

She was a member of Groveland Missionary Church and then later Calvary Baptist Church in Normal.

A private family graveside service will be held at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington, Ill.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Normal.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.