Joyce D. Wilson

June 5, 1945 - Nov. 25, 2020

MONTICELLO - Joyce D. Wilson 75 of Monticello, formerly of LeRoy passed away at 6:40pm Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020).

Mrs. Wilson was born June 5, 1945 daughter of Earl and Doris Elliott. She married Donald E. Wilson on June 16, 1968 in LeRoy. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are her children Pam (Scott) Wheeler of Clinton, Kevin (Angela) Wilson of Monticello. Grandchildren; Nathan Smart of Bloomington, Nick Smart of Brookings OR, Jack & Ava Wilson of Monticello. 9 great-grandchildren and very special niece Lorrie Oliver of LeRoy.

Joyce was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister Mary & brother Richard.

Joyce was a constant nurturer, she enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and shopping.