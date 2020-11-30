Bessie Margaret Busing

Oct. 3, 1925 - Nov. 26, 2020

PONTIAC - Bessie Margaret Busing, 95 of Pontiac, IL died Friday, November 27, 2020 at 12:30 AM at Evenglow Inn, Pontiac, IL after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Her graveside service will be held Thursday December 3, 2020 at 11 AM at Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac, IL with Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. There will be no visitation. Masks will be required. Memorials in Bessie's name may be made to First United Methodist Church of Pontiac, IL, the Pontiac Public Library, or Evenglow Inn. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Bessie was born on October 3, 1925 in rural Pontiac, IL a daughter of Percy and Nellie (Schott) Smith. She married Robert D. (Bob) Busing on October 23, 1949 at McDowell, IL. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2003. Survivors include one daughter: Peggy (Jim) Borror of Champaign, IL, and one son: Bob (Judy) Busing of Decatur, IL., two grandchildren: Jennie (Chris) Aikman of Monticello, IL and Jacki (Zach) Tish of Monticello, IL, two great-grandchildren: Marissa Aikman and Callie Aikman, one brother: Fred Smith of Pontiac, and three nieces and three nephews. Bessie was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Raymond.

Bessie was educated in Pontiac schools, was a long-time employee of the Bank of Pontiac, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was an excellent baker, an avid reader, and a St. James Hospital volunteer for many years. Bessie enjoyed traveling and went many interesting places with her husband Bob. She cherished her friends, and above all, she loved her family deeply. Nothing brought Bessie more joy than spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Bessie's family wishes to thank the staff at Evenglow Lodge and especially Evenglow Inn for the outstanding care given to her throughout the years. We were always comforted knowing that she was receiving loving and compassionate care.

A sincere thank you also goes to the Transitions Hospice Team for their wonderful care and support during Bessie's final months.

