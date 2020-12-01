Velma "Opal" Foust

Sept. 8, 1935 - Nov. 25, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Velma "Opal" Foust, 85 of Bloomington passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 7:22 PM at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a Graveside service for Opal on Thursday December 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Brooks Grove Cemetery in Stanford. Pastor Chad Sparks will officiate. Per request, no visitation has been planned.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements, cremation rites will be accorded.

Opal was born in Maynard, AR on September 8, 1935 to Milton and Ethel Elizabeth (Creason) Marlett.

She married Paul Foust on May 24, 1951 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2012. She is also preceded in death by one sister Wilma Meredith and one brother Jureld Marlett.

Opal is survived by two daughters: Paula (Stan) Robb of McLean, Paulette (George) Johnson of Manchester, GA; nine grandchildren: Penny (Kenny) Bland, Amy (Dan) Naughton, Troy (Courtney) Robb, Erika Porter, Margo (Chandler) Thompson, Love (Eddie) Braux, Georgette (DeSean) Wilson, Tabitha Johnson, Juliette (Jimmy) Murray; twelve great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and one sister Aline Green of Hillsboro, MO.

Opal spent her entire life devoted to her husband Pete, raising their two daughters and their families. Opal loved babies and being a Mother and a Granny to many was her greatest joy. She enjoyed doing for others and never knew a stranger. She was always willing to help others and always saw the good in everyone.

Opal enjoyed cooking and baking. Mostly she enjoyed sharing the food she created. She loved to share a meal with you and know how your day was. Opal spent many years playing, caring, and teaching her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She taught them to be good Christians and to enjoy the simple things in life. Opal loved flowers, if you ever visited her backyard in the Spring and Summer you would find a multitude of beautiful flowers. Opal loved to tell you about them and help you to raise your own.

Opal's favorite color was yellow. This color fit her personality so well, as she was cheery and warm. The Covell community will not be the same, as Opal has helped so many in this community over her life time there. Opal was so loved by her family, friends, and neighbors and she will be missed deeply here on earth, but she is happy to be reunited with Pete the love of her life. Please share a smile or a helping hand in remembrance of Opal.

The family would like to thank the staff of O.S.F St. Joseph Medical Center for their help in her final days.

Opal was a member for more than fifty years of Covell Community Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Covell Community Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.