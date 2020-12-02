Edward Burton

June 28, 1942 - Nov. 30, 2020

NORMAL - Edward Burton, 78, of Normal, IL passed away on November 30, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1942 in Normal, IL to Harold and Margaret (Sigler) Burton.

Ed is survived by his wife, Karen; sons: Jeff, Mike (Karen); grandchildren: Jeffery (Ashley), Gage; Jared, Cole, Haley, Alec; and sister-in-law, Twyla Burton. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom.

Ed had a very extensive history of being a very persevering man. He always gave everything his all and never quit until he was the best that he could be at something. While Ed was very outgoing and personable, having a sense of humor memorable to all; he was also very kind, sensitive, and generous being especially known for helping his neighbors whenever he could lend a hand and his love of working in the yard, specifically gardening.

As early as 1976, Ed enrolled in ISU, taking night classes and graduating Summa Cum Laude from college in 1990. After graduation, Ed became a water colorist and taught water color classes. He was involved in the ARC and various art fairs for 10-15 years and also worked full-time at his church as an organist for several years. Even with all of his accomplishments and hobbies (such as roller-skating), Ed's favorite job was being Poppy to his grandchildren. He will be remembered by everyone whose lives he touched and will be miss very much in his community.

A private family funeral will be held December 12, 2020 at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.eastlawnmemorial.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Center in Normal, IL or to Transitions Hospice. Reply to Box 192, c/o The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701